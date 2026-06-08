Hair loss cure? Scientists study an ancient Chinese herb

An ancient Chinese medicine could be the cure for your hair loss problem. A new scientific review points to a root called Polygonum multiflorum, which has been used for more than 1000 years in Chinese medicine.

But before we know how the root works, we must first understand how hair loss works in the first place.

The most common type of hair loss is Androgenic Alopecia. It is a condition where a hormone called dihydrotestosterone, over time, shrinks the hair follicles in the scalp. When the follicles become smaller, they produce thinner and shorter hair, until the hair growth slows or, at times, completely stops. The condition is so common that it affects millions of men and women around the world.

The “Hair-root”

According to the review, Polygonum multiflorum, commonly called Fo-Ti or He Shou Wu in China, can help reduce the impact of the hormone dihydrotestosterone, protecting hair follicles from shrinking excessively.

The root has many other benefits. Historically known to “blacken hair and nourish essence”, the root may help prevent follicles from dying too early and improve blood flow to the scalp.

It may also greatly help turn on biological signals necessary for regeneration – the Wnt and Shh pathways – that help control how cells grow and repair tissue. When these signals are stronger, follicles become more likely to enter an active growth state again.

The root may also improve blood flow to the scalp, along with numerous benefits. It can help bring more oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles, making the hair healthier.

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Current treatments

The current treatments for alopecia are Finasteride and Minoxidil. Finasteride is responsible for targeting the hormones that are involved in follicle shrinkage – dihydrotestosterone in particular. Minoxidil, on the other hand, is used to encourage hair growth in the follicles.

However, these treatments aren’t without their side effects. Finastride raises concerns about sexual performance in some patients, including reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, etc. Though not many users experience these effects. Meanwhile, topical minoxidil also has side effects such as dry scalp and irritation. Owing to these side effects, many people are on the hunt for something that feels more natural and safer.

According to Science Daily, Han Bixian, the first author of a review on the topic recently published in the Journal of Holistic Integrative Pharmacy, said, “Our analysis bridges ancient wisdom and modern science.”

‘What surprised us was how consistently historical texts — from the Tang Dynasty onward — described effects that align perfectly with today’s understanding of hair biology. Modern studies now confirm that this isn’t folklore; it’s pharmacology,” he added.

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A multi-targeted approach

What makes the review especially interesting is that the plant does not appear to act through only one biological route. Instead, researchers report that Polygonum multiflorum may influence several processes involved in hair loss and regrowth at the same time. This is one reason researchers see the herb as potentially broader than conventional treatments that focus on a single target.

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By acting on growth factors and signalling pathways, it may help create conditions that support regeneration. This is an important distinction. Many current hair loss treatments are designed mainly to preserve existing hair or slow further thinning. A treatment that actively supports regrowth through multiple mechanisms could offer a different kind of approach, especially for people who have not responded well to existing options.

From tradition to laboratory

The review brings together several kinds of evidence, including laboratory research, clinical reports, and historical herbal records. Those older records are not being treated as proof by themselves. Instead, researchers are comparing traditional claims with modern biological findings to see where they overlap. And, this overlap appears to be one of the main reasons for renewed interest in the root.

However, natural products are not automatically risk-free. Herbs can contain powerful compounds, and their effects may vary depending on preparation, dose, and product quality. The review emphasises that preparation matters.

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In traditional Chinese medicine, Polygonum multiflorum is typically processed before use. This step is considered important because processing can affect both safety and biological activity.

“When properly processed – a key step in traditional preparation – the herb shows a favourable safety profile, making it more acceptable to patients wary of side effects like sexual dysfunction or scalp irritation linked to current medications,” the review highlights.

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While the review presents processed Polygonum multiflorum as a more acceptable option for some patients, it does not suggest that people should self-treat without guidance.

Testing is key

Although the findings are promising, the researchers stress that stronger clinical evidence is still needed. Much of the current support comes from laboratory studies, historical records, and limited clinical observations.

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Large, carefully designed human trials would be necessary to confirm how well Polygonum multiflorum works for androgenetic alopecia and how safe it is across different groups of patients.

(This article has been curated by Nityanjali Bulsu, who is an intern with The Indian Express.)