Plot twist in 1066: That epic march to Hastings may be a myth

Licence closely examined multiple versions of the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, a major source for early English history. For years, historians have interpreted a line stating that Harold Godwinson’s ships “came home” as proof that he had disbanded his fleet. (Image: wikimedia commons)

One of the most well-known episodes in English history is now being challenged by new research. For centuries, it has been widely believed that Harold Godwinson made a dramatic 200-mile march across England in 1066 CE before the Battle of Hastings. According to traditional accounts, the journey followed his victory in the Battle of Stamford Bridge and came after he had dismissed his naval fleet.

This version of events has been repeated so often that it even appears in the Bayeux Tapestry. But historians are now suggesting that this famous march may never have happened at all.

Revisiting the historical record

The new findings come from Tom Licence, a medievalist at the University of East Anglia. After reviewing key historical texts, Licence found no clear evidence to support the idea of a forced march.