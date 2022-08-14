Pivotal evolutionary change helped pave the way for human speech

August 14, 2022 9:35:21 am
Scientists have identified evolutionary modifications in the voice box distinguishing people from other primates that may underpin a capability indispensable to humankind – speaking.
Researchers said on Thursday an examination of the voice box, known as the larynx, in 43 species of primates showed that humans differ from apes and monkeys in lacking an anatomical structure called a vocal membrane – small, ribbon-like extensions of the vocal cords.
Humans also lack balloon-like laryngeal structures called air sacs that may help some apes and monkeys produce loud and resonant calls, and avoid hyperventilating, they found.
The loss of these tissues, according to the researchers, resulted in a stable vocal source in humans that was critical to the evolution of speech – the ability to express thoughts and feelings using articulate sounds. This simplification of the larynx enabled humans to have excellent pitch control with long and stable speech sounds, they said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We argue that the more complicated vocal structures in nonhuman primates can make it difficult to control vibrations with precision,” said primatologist Takeshi Nishimura of Kyoto University’s Center for the Evolutionary Origins of Human Behavior in Japan, lead author of the research published in the journal Science.
“Vocal membranes allow other primates to make louder, higher-pitched calls than humans – but they make voice breaks and noisy vocal irregularity more common,” said evolutionary biologist and study co-author W. Tecumseh Fitch of the University of Vienna in Austria.
The larynx, a hollow tube in the throat that is connected to the top of the windpipe and contains the vocal cords, is used for talking, breathing and swallowing.
“The larynx is the organ of voice, which creates the signal we use to sing and speak,” Fitch said.
Humans are primates, as are monkeys and apes. The evolutionary lineage that led to our species, Homo sapiens, split from the one that led to our closest living relatives, chimpanzees, roughly 6-7 million years ago, with the laryngeal changes occurring sometime after that.
Only living species were included in the study because these soft tissues are not apt to be preserved in fossils. This also means it is unclear when the changes took place.
Fitch said it is possible the laryngeal simplification arose in a human forerunner called Australopithecus, which combined ape-like and human-like traits and first appeared in Africa roughly 3.85 million years ago, or later in our genus Homo, which first appeared in Africa about 2.4 million years ago. Homo sapiens originated more than 300,000 years ago in Africa.
The researchers studied laryngeal anatomy in apes including chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans and gibbons, as well as Old World monkeys including macaques, guenons, baboons and mandrills and New World monkeys including capuchins, tamarins, marmosets and titis.
While this evolutionary simplification of the larynx was pivotal, it “did not give us speech by itself,” Fitch noted, pointing out that other anatomical traits mattered for speech over time, including a change in the position of the larynx.
Sound production mechanisms in people and nonhuman primates are similar, with air from the lungs driving oscillations of the vocal cords. Acoustical energy generated this way then passes through the pharyngeal, oral and nasal cavities and emerges in a form governed by the filtering of specific frequencies dictated by the vocal tract.
“Speech and language are critically related, but not synonymous,” said primatologist and psychologist Harold Gouzoules of Emory University in Atlanta, who wrote a commentary in Science accompanying the study. “Speech is the audible sound-based manner of language expression – and humans, alone among the primates, can produce it.”
Paradoxically, the increased complexity of human spoken language followed an evolutionary simplification.
“I think it’s pretty interesting that sometimes in evolution ‘less is more’ – that by losing a trait you might open the door to some new adaptations,” Fitch said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Lebanese-descent resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Latest News
Raksha Bandhan Box Office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows minor growth, looks at 3rd non-starter after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj
National Bank Open: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Casper Ruud in semis
All you need to know: What is blockchain-based higher education degree? How is it different from a regular digital degree?
Punjab: Alghoza exponent Chuhar Khan dies of snake-bite at his village
4, including peon, arrested for Ludhiana bank robbery
BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister
Europe eyes Musk’s SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions
Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank chief in a pivotal era, dies at 59
Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Hospitals reserved for high-risks as Covid spikes; KA revenue dept to hoist Tricolour
How each zodiac sign can celebrate Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan film registers marginal growth amid reports of some shows being cancelled due to non-occupancy