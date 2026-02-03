Picked up by a teen in 1958, this footprint is now Australia’s oldest dinosaur fossil

The dinosaur is thought to have been walking along the side of a waterway when it made the footprint. It took millions of years for the footprint to fossilise and turn into sandstone. (Image: The University of Queensland)

Nearly seven decades after a curious teenager first picked it up, a dusty slab of stone is rewriting Australia’s dinosaur history. In 1958, 14-year-old Bruce Runnegar was visiting a quarry near Brisbane with school friends when something unusual caught his eye. Pressed into the rock was a strange footprint, clearly not left by any modern animal.

Sensing it might be important, Runnegar took the stone home and kept it safe, unsure at the time just how rare the discovery might be. Today, that same footprint is being recognised as Australia’s oldest known dinosaur fossil.

Now a respected palaeontologist, Runnegar recently handed the specimen to researchers at the University of Queensland’s Dinosaur Lab. After a detailed study, scientists confirmed that the roughly 7-inch-long footprint was made by a small, two-legged dinosaur that lived around 230 million years ago. The animal is believed to have been an early sauropodomorph, a primitive relative of the giant, long-necked dinosaurs that would later dominate the planet.