Physicists find possible cracks in a century-old model of the universe

New cosmology studies suggest large-scale cosmic structures may influence how the universe expands. (Image for representation: Magnific)

A new series of studies has raised fresh questions about one of modern cosmology’s most important assumptions: that the universe behaves uniformly on the largest scales.

Researchers analysing data from exploding stars and massive galaxy surveys have found tentative evidence suggesting the universe may not be as evenly structured as scientists have believed for nearly a century.

If confirmed, the findings could challenge the Friedmann-Lemaître-Robertson-Walker (FLRW) model, the mathematical framework that underpins the standard model of cosmology.

The research, published in three papers on the preprint server arXiv, has not yet been peer-reviewed. However, the work is already drawing attention because it directly tests whether the geometry and expansion of the universe behave consistently across vast cosmic distances.