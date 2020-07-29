Sunrise from the space looks mesmerizing in these photos by NASA astronaut

This is an amazing sight to look at and the images shared look breathtaking for the people on Earth. (Image: Bob Behnken) This is an amazing sight to look at and the images shared look breathtaking for the people on Earth. (Image: Bob Behnken)

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken who recently aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule flew to the International Space Station (ISS) has taken to Twitter to share amazing photos of a sunrise from the ISS, which is 400kms above the Earth’s surface. The series of four photographs show the sunrise at different stages. Behnken alongside sharing the photos wrote “First moments of sunrise from @Space_Station.”

This is an amazing sight to look at and the images shared look breathtaking for the people on Earth. However, for Behnken and other astronauts aboard the ISS, this is the sunrise they get to see 16 times a day. According to The Atlantic, the ISS completes its revolution around the Earth in 90 minutes.

Apart from this, the astronaut recently shared a video of lightning seen from the space. He has also been sharing a number of photos and videos from the space, for everyone back at Earth to look at and appreciate the beauty that lies beyond the atmosphere we live in.

To recall, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back on May 30 travelled to the ISS manning SpaceX‘s first crewed flight aboard the Crew Dragon capsule. The flight did hit a few snags, first being scrubbed on May 27 due to bad weather conditions. On May 30 the flight was successfully able to take off and is now expected to make a return to Earth on August 2, after spending two months in orbit.

The return will be streamed live on NASA TV. Both the astronauts will be bid a farewell on August 1 at the ISS at 6:10 AM PT, which converts to 6:40 PM IST. The undocking process will start at 2:15 PM PT and the capsule will depart at 4:34 PM PT. On August 2, the splashdown will take place in the Atlantic Ocean at 11:42 AM PT. After which both the astronauts will be at a NASA news conference set for 2 PM PT.

The reentry process is a bit difficult as the “Crew Dragon will be travelling at orbital velocity prior to reentry, moving at approximately 17,500 miles per hour. The maximum temperature it will experience on reentry is approximately 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit,” said NASA in a statement.

After the splashdown, a SpaceX recovery vessel will collect the spacecraft and parachutes from the water, and the astronauts will be checked by a medical team. This is the final test for SpaceX, which if they pass, then they will be getting to provide regular operational flights to the ISS later this year. This would also help cut down NASA’s reliance on Russian spacecrafts for the first time after the shuttle era ended.

