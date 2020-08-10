Perseid meteor shower is back: Here’s how you can catch a glimpse of stunning view

Perseid meteor showers is an annual event (Source: NASA/Bill Ingalls) Perseid meteor showers is an annual event (Source: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

It is a good time for sky gazers as the Perseid meteor shower is making its way with NEOWSIE comet fading upon its exit from our solar system. This celestial show is a result of the debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. The late-summer temperatures and high rates make it one of the best meteor showers of the year.

However, there will be a substantial decrease in the number of meteors visible per hour because it clashes with the moon phase in its last quarter. The meteor count during the stunning celestial event of the year can go down from 60 per hour to a mere 16 to 20 meteors per hour.

When to look to the skies?

In India, sky gazers may witness the Perseid meteor shower starting August 11 or August 12. The visibility of the meteor shower is high late in the night from 2 AM to dawn. The frequency of the meteors will be one meteor per two minutes despite the moon’s brightness affecting the peak viewing window.

How to watch the live stream?

On the other hand, if clouds play spoilsport and block your view of the meteor shower, you can catch the live broadcast of the meteor shower from a camera at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will be available on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook starting around 6:30 AM IST on August 11 and continuing until sunrise in Alabama on August 12. However, the feed is subject to the weather in Alabama as well.

ALSO READ | This massive sunspot turning towards Earth can be bad news

Picking the right setting to witness a meteor shower

To observe the fascinating celestial event you have to pick a spot away from bright lights, get comfortable, lay on your back, and look towards the sky. You don’t need any kind of special equipment or towards a particular direction to watch the meteor showers as most of the time they can be seen all over the sky. Also, try to stay away from your smartphones during this period as it will help your eyes to adjust to the dark and notice the meteors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd