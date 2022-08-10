Perseid meteor shower: How to live stream the ‘shooting stars’, what to expect

August 10, 2022 3:14:06 pm
This year’s Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak between August 11 and August 12, but it could be difficult to see the “shooting stars” this time around since the event coincides with a full moon night. Also, if you live in an urban or suburban area, the light pollution could make it even more difficult. But there is one way you can avoid all that to catch a glimpse of the annual meteor shower. Here is how.
Hello everyone! Because of clouds, we rescheduled our live feed covering the Persied meteor shower for tomorrow. The new date and time are: 11 Aug., starting at 01:30 UTC.
👇👇👇
Join us live, online, from the comfort of your home here: https://t.co/yzsPQ0UU5D pic.twitter.com/aRODKm9fJq
— Virtual Telescope (@VirtualTelescop) August 10, 2022
The Virtual Telescope project is hosting a livestream where it will telecast a view of the meteor shower as seen through robotic telescopes at the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy. The free livestream is scheduled to start at 1.30 UTC (7 AM IST) and you can watch it at the link below.
“Because of the full Moon on the night of their peak, we will run this live feed two days earlier, so our satellite will be below the horizon, with still a very good number of meteors,” wrote Gianluca Masi, who manages the Virtual Telescope Project, on the project’s website.
According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower is considered the best meteor shower of the year with swift and bright meteors. The shower originates from the Swift-Tuttle comet and seems to radiate from the Perseus constellation, hence the name Perseid.
The Swift-Tuttle comet has an oblong orbit and it takes about 133 years to orbit the sun. Our planet crosses the orbit of the comet every year, usually between July 17 and August 24. The orbit of the comet is filled with debris from the comet. These pieces of debris then smash into Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, burning up and causing the meteor shower.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor was once left with a black eye, suspended due to Sonam Kapoor
Gauri Khan shares photo from Delhi trip with Shah Rukh Khan, says city ‘refreshes’ her cherished memories
ICC T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav stays no. 2, Shreyas Iyer moves up
Delhi News Live: Deputy CM Sisodia demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD; security protocol not being followed at three railway stations
Not following trends, Duranga has life of its own: Gulshan Devaiah on Hindi adaptation of K-drama
Run BTS new teaser: Jimin fails the ‘telepathy’ test, Jungkook says ‘We were never good at this’
PuneScienceWeekly: For startups and researchers, a chance to work at IISER’s quantum hub
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra
INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son
Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘Dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed’
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets glowing reviews from Tamil celebrities, Sivakarthikeyan calls it ‘need of the hour’
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at the gym; things to keep in mind while exercising