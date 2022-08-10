scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Perseid meteor shower: How to live stream the ‘shooting stars’, what to expect

This year, the annual Perseid meteor shower is coinciding with a full moon. But here is how you can still catch a glimpse of the meteor shower no matter where you live.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 10, 2022 3:14:06 pm
The shower originates from the Swift-Tuttle comet and seems to radiate from the Perseus constellation, hence the name Perseid. (Image credit: Fred Bruenjes via NASA / File photo)

This year’s Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak between August 11 and August 12, but it could be difficult to see the “shooting stars” this time around since the event coincides with a full moon night. Also, if you live in an urban or suburban area, the light pollution could make it even more difficult. But there is one way you can avoid all that to catch a glimpse of the annual meteor shower. Here is how.

The Virtual Telescope project is hosting a livestream where it will telecast a view of the meteor shower as seen through robotic telescopes at the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy. The free livestream is scheduled to start at 1.30 UTC (7 AM IST) and you can watch it at the link below.

“Because of the full Moon on the night of their peak, we will run this live feed two days earlier, so our satellite will be below the horizon, with still a very good number of meteors,” wrote Gianluca Masi, who manages the Virtual Telescope Project, on the project’s website.

According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower is considered the best meteor shower of the year with swift and bright meteors. The shower originates from the Swift-Tuttle comet and seems to radiate from the Perseus constellation, hence the name Perseid.

The Swift-Tuttle comet has an oblong orbit and it takes about 133 years to orbit the sun. Our planet crosses the orbit of the comet every year, usually between July 17 and August 24. The orbit of the comet is filled with debris from the comet. These pieces of debris then smash into Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, burning up and causing the meteor shower.

