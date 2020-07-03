Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: Important facts about lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020 India: During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming very faint. (Representational Image: Pixabay) Lunar Eclipse 2020 India: During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming very faint. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: The third lunar eclipse of 2020 will be taking place on July 5. It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which will start at 8:37 AM IST and end at 11:22 AM IST according to timeanddate.com. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming very faint.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon does not disappear partially or fully, it just becomes a bit faint, which means that humans might not be able to differentiate between the full Moon and the eclipsed Moon. Here we are going to take a look at a few important facts about the upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse.

Important facts about July 5 lunar eclipse

* The July 5 lunar eclipse will begin at 8:37 AM IST and will end at 11:22 AM IST. It will reach its peak at 9:59 AM IST.

* Due to this being a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be difficult for people to notice anything until the Moon’s edge has slid at least halfway inside of the Earth’s penumbra.

* The total duration of this lunar eclipse will be two hours 45 minutes.

* The magnitude of -0.644 and a penumbral magnitude of 0.355.

* The eclipse will not be visible from India this time along as it will be day time during the celestial event in the country.

* The eclipse will only be visible from South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

* After this, only one penumbral lunar eclipse will remain for the year 2020. The next penumbral lunar eclipse will take place between November 29 to November 30 according to timeanddate.com.

