Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens

Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)

Handwriting is making a comeback in classrooms, reopening a long-running debate over cursive and whether it still has a place in an age dominated by screens and keyboards. After years of declining use, cursive is being reintroduced in some school systems, including New Jersey, which recently passed a law requiring students in grades three to five to learn the flowing, connected style of handwriting.

The move places the state alongside more than 20 others in the US that have revived cursive instruction over the past decade, even as many countries continue to move deeper into digital education.

Supporters of cursive argue that putting pen to paper does more than produce neat handwriting. They say it plays an important role in how children learn, think and remember. Critics, however, see cursive as outdated, questioning whether it deserves classroom time when typing is now a basic life skill. As the so-called “cursive wars” continue, scientists are offering new insight into what actually happens inside the brain when children write by hand.