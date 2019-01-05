Partial solar eclipse 2019 LIVE stream: When, where and how to watch partial solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan January 2019 Timings in India, Live Stream Online: A partial solar eclipse, the first in 2019, will take place on January 6 at 5 am IST. However, it will not be visible in India. The partial eclipse will be visible in parts of northeast Asia and the North Pacific. An eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that takes place when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon blocks sunlight from reaching the Earth. It turns dark during a total solar eclipse and temperatures dip since the Sun is completely blocked.

Partial solar eclipse on January 6: Is it safe to watch?

The partial solar eclipse will take place on January 6 starting 23:34:08 in UTC (Coordinated Universal Time). The phenomenon will last till 03:48:46 UTC. As per IST, the partial solar eclipse will take place between 5 am to 9.18 am on January 6. It will not be visible in India, though it can be viewed from parts of Eastern Asia, including Siberia, Mongolia, northeast China, Japan, and Korea. It will also be visible from North Pacific Ocean, as well as southwest Alaska.

Where and how to watch LIVE

You can watch the partial solar eclipse LIVE at NASA website. The Indian Express will also track the partial [solar