scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2021 on November 19: When, where, and how to watch

India will experience a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

By: Science Desk | Kochi |
November 16, 2021 11:30:52 am
lunar eclipseThe next total lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India. (NASA)

On November 19, the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow and we can see a partial lunar eclipse and the last lunar eclipse of the year. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, but not in a perfect line. A small part of the moon gets covered by the Earth’s shadow and we can see a reddish Moon.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region.

Lunar eclipse of November 19: Where in India will it be visible?

Weather permitting, a small part of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the partial eclipse, and those from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand can see the end part of the eclipse.

Lunar eclipse: Time of the eclipse

Start time: 12:48 IST
End time: 16:17 IST

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At the maximum partial eclipse, at around 14:34 IST, 97% of the Moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.

Also read |Lunar, Solar eclipses 2021 time, date

The duration of the partial eclipse is 3hrs 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest eclipse of the 21st century and the longest in almost the last 600 years. The last time such a lengthy partial eclipse occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar one will occur on February 8, 2669.

Lunar eclipse: How to watch?

If you are in the northeast part of India, you can watch the eclipse using your naked eye. No special equipment or binoculars are needed. You can also watch the live stream of the eclipse on the YouTube channel of Lowell Observatory and timeanddate.com

lunar eclipse Map showing the visibility of the Nov. 19 partial lunar eclipse. Darker areas indicate greater visibility. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The next total lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India. India will experience a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

Lunar eclipse: One moon, many names

The full moon on November 19 is also called the frost moon or beaver moon. Full moons in November earned this name as this is the time of first snowfall and frost, and beavers start building their dams or traps. This Full Moon is also celebrated as the Loi Krathong festival in Thailand and Tazaungdaing Festival in Myanmar. In India, Kartik Purnima or Karthika Deepam festival is celebrated on November 19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement