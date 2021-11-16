Partial Lunar Eclipse 2021 on November 19: When, where, and how to watch

On November 19, the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow and we can see a partial lunar eclipse and the last lunar eclipse of the year. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, but not in a perfect line. A small part of the moon gets covered by the Earth’s shadow and we can see a reddish Moon.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region.

Lunar eclipse of November 19: Where in India will it be visible?

Weather permitting, a small part of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the partial eclipse, and those from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand can see the end part of the eclipse.

On November 19, stargazers can enjoy a partial lunar eclipse which will also be the last lunar eclipse of the year. This will also be the longest eclipse in 580 years. @iexpresssciencehttps://t.co/k939vUUReN — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 12, 2021

Lunar eclipse: Time of the eclipse

Start time: 12:48 IST

End time: 16:17 IST

At the maximum partial eclipse, at around 14:34 IST, 97% of the Moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The duration of the partial eclipse is 3hrs 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest eclipse of the 21st century and the longest in almost the last 600 years. The last time such a lengthy partial eclipse occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar one will occur on February 8, 2669.

Lunar eclipse: How to watch?

If you are in the northeast part of India, you can watch the eclipse using your naked eye. No special equipment or binoculars are needed. You can also watch the live stream of the eclipse on the YouTube channel of Lowell Observatory and timeanddate.com

Map showing the visibility of the Nov. 19 partial lunar eclipse. Darker areas indicate greater visibility. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) Map showing the visibility of the Nov. 19 partial lunar eclipse. Darker areas indicate greater visibility. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The next total lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India. India will experience a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

Lunar eclipse: One moon, many names

The full moon on November 19 is also called the frost moon or beaver moon. Full moons in November earned this name as this is the time of first snowfall and frost, and beavers start building their dams or traps. This Full Moon is also celebrated as the Loi Krathong festival in Thailand and Tazaungdaing Festival in Myanmar. In India, Kartik Purnima or Karthika Deepam festival is celebrated on November 19.