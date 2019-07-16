Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 Today LIVE Updates: Here is how to watch in India, timings
Partial Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan July 2019 Today LIVE Stream India Live Updates: The partial lunar eclipse will also be visible in India and the event will begin from 1:31 am on July 17.
Lunar Eclipse July 2019 Today LIVE Stream India Live Updates: A partial lunar eclipse will take place on July 16, 2019, which is today. The partial eclipse will last for two hours and 58 minutes while the total duration of the eclipse is around 5 hours and 34 minutes.
The partial lunar eclipse will also be visible in India and the event will begin from 1:31 am on July 17. The penumbral eclipse in India will start at 12:13 am (July 17). The maximum eclipse will occur at 3 am and the partial eclipse will end at 4:29 am. The phenomenon will also be visible from Australia, Africa, South America, Asia and most of Europe.
Live Blog
Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 LIVE Updates:
A partial lunar eclipse is when the Earth's shadow on the Moon covers only a part of it. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun. The next total lunar eclipse will not take place until May 26, 2021, though there will be penumbral eclipses before that.
In a total lunar eclipse the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned as a lunar eclipse takes place at the full moon. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon has a blood red effect, which is not in the case of a partial eclipse.