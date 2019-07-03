Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 Date, Timings: This will be the last Lunar Eclipse of 2019

Partial Lunar Eclipse July 2019 Date and Time in India: We will soon get to witness a partial lunar eclipse on July 16-17. This will be the last time we will get to see the moon sweeping through the Earth’s dark umbral shadow till the next lunar eclipse, which will take place on May 26, 2021.

During this partial Lunar Eclipse, the moon will travel through the Earth’s outer penumbra before and after partially sweeping through the Earth’s inner dark umbral shadow. However, according to EarthSky, the penumbral stage will be so faint that most people won’t be even able to notice it.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse always takes place when there is a full Moon. During this phenomenon, the Sun, Earth and the Moon are perfectly lined up with the Earth blocking the Sun’s light from falling directly on the Moon. However, this time alignment of the sun, Earth and Moon are somewhat askew, so it’s a partial lunar eclipse instead of a total lunar eclipse.

When will the partial Lunar eclipse take place?

The umbral phase, where the moon will pass through the Earth’s inner dark umbral shadow will last for nearly three hours. The eclipse is visible from South America at early evening July 16, from Europe and Africa later in the evening and in Asia and Australia it will take place during late night on July 17.

According to the Indian Standard Time, the partial umbral eclipse will begin at 1:32 AM on January 17. The peak of the eclipse will be at 3:01 AM and the partial umbral eclipse will end at 4:30 PM.

Where will the partial Lunar Eclipse be visible from?

The Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.