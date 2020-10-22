Orionids Meteor shower formed by Halley’s comet will be at its peak this week: How to watch

If this Orionids meteor shower is apparently tempting enough for you and you can’t resist to have it under your gaze then you should find a spot far away from city lights with no or little pollution. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Space is indeed an exhilarating and amusing sight to witness which is filled with unusual yet astounding phenomenon and happenings every then and now. One such astronomical phenomenon which is happening over the course of this week is Orionid Meteor Shower. As per various astronomers, this meteor shower will be at its peak while providing scintillating manifestation of a continuous flurry of meteors.

Further, these glaring streaks will be available to people from the Earth from now onwards till early November. In the hindsight, the causal reason behind such occurrence is that the Earth will be passing through that phase of its orbit which is surrounded with thickest parts of clouds and debris that were left by Halley’s comet when it hurtled past the Earth decades ago. Every year Earth’s orbits take the planet to that debris field where generally, during mid-October such occurrences take place. In addition, Earth also whizz past another debris field during the month of May which leads to the phenomenon of ‘Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower’.

The incessant sight of dazzling shooting stars will be going to be a tantalizing experience for enthusiastic sky gazers. In fact, as per NASA, the Orionid meteor shower comprises of meteors that rush past into Earth’s atmosphere at an extremely high-speed of 148,000 mph or 66 km/s while some of them move so fast that they burst into fireballs creating streaks of light in the sky.

Having said that the Earth’s orbit enters into the field dominated by thick clouds and dust of the comet where these bits and pieces which are also revolving around the Sun collide with Earth’s atmosphere after which they get burn over there, consequently emanating bright streaks of light in the sky. Besides that, this formation takes place against the backdrop of the Orion constellation where stars are seemingly appearing to form a hunter’s belt.

Moreover, if this Orionids meteor shower is apparently tempting enough for you and you can’t resist to have it under your gaze then you should find a spot far away from city lights with no or little pollution. Thereafter, don’t forget to adjust your eyes according to the dim and dark lights of the sky for at least first 30 minutes and should avoid the glare of phone screen. Once, your eyes are adjusted as per the darkness, you will be able to witness the Orionids meteor shower as currently, Earth’s night-sky is not bright enough due to little moonlight because of Moon’s waxing.

Interestingly, the position of the Orionids will rise high in the sky post the midnight and the meteors will appear just north of the brightest star of Orion constellation called Betelgeuse, as cited by Business Insider.

