After a historic journey around the Moon, the four astronauts onboard NASA’s Artemis II mission returned to Earth this morning, having become the people to have gone the farthest-ever from the Earth’s surface.

The Orion spacecraft, carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch of the United States, and Jeremy Hansen of Canada, made a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of southern California shortly after 5 am India time on Saturday.

The four astronauts were the first to venture near the Moon in more than five decades, and even though they did not make a Moon landing, the trajectory of their spacecraft took them further in space than any of the Apollo missions that made the Moon landings in the 1960s and 1970s. Their spacecraft reached 252,760 miles (406,778 km) from the Earth at its furthest, which was about 4,105 miles (6,606 km) fa1.12rther than the distance Apollo 13 mission reached in 1970.