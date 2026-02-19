Oldest hominin fossils in East Asia found to be nearly 1.8 million years old

Researchers noted that the Chinese skulls appear to have larger brains than the Georgian fossils, even though they are similar in age. (Image: Science advances)

Archaeologists have uncovered what may be the oldest-known evidence of ancient human relatives in East Asia. Three skulls of Homo Erectus found in central China have now been dated to be about 1.77 million years old.

The findings were published this week in the journal Science Advances.

The fossils, known as the Yunxian skulls, were discovered in Hubei province between 1989 and 2022. For years, researchers debated their true age. Earlier estimates suggested they were about one million years old.

Date that changes the timeline

Christopher Bae, an anthropologist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and co-author of the study, described his reaction to the results as an “absolute surprise”.