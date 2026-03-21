‘Not quite a gas planet’: Magma ocean world discovered 35 light-years from Earth

According to the study, the planet’s interior is likely dominated by a long-lasting magma ocean. This molten layer enables gases, such as hydrogen, to be trapped and slowly released over a vast period of time. (Image for representation: X/ Jeff)

Astronomers have discovered new information regarding a distant world that could alter scientists’ understanding of planets outside our solar system. The planet is called L 98-59 d. It is believed to have a permanent ocean of molten rock beneath its surface and an unusual atmosphere with a lot of volatile gases.

In a recent study published in Nature, it has been mentioned that L 98-59 d, which is located about 35 light-years from Earth, is slightly larger than our planet but has a much lower density, suggesting it is not made purely of rock and metal.

A planet with a molten interior

According to the study, the planet’s interior is likely dominated by a long-lasting magma ocean. This molten layer enables gases, such as hydrogen, to be trapped and slowly released over a vast period of time.