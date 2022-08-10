scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares’ Russian engines

Northrop Grumman is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a new version of its workhorse Antares rocket without Russian-made engines.

By: Reuters | Washington |
August 10, 2022 1:05:56 pm
he Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, U.S., April 17, 2019. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS)

Northrop Grumman is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a new version of its workhorse Antares rocket without Russian-made engines that were cut off from the United States after the invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Monday.

The new version of Antares, a rocket which NASA uses to ferry cargo to the International Space Station, will use seven Miranda engines under development by Firefly, Northrop said in a statement, adding that the two companies will later work on an entirely new launch vehicle.

Northrop’s partnership with Firefly comes months after Russia halted deliveries of Antares’ original RD-181 engines in retaliation for sanctions the U.S. levied on Moscow over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The delivery halt left Northrop with just two remaining Antares rockets despite several more under contract with NASA.

Also Read |Russia launches Iranian satellite into space under shadow of Western concerns

The Antares rocket launches Northrop’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the space station. The company’s final launch using Russian engines is slated for early next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

A Northrop spokeswoman told Reuters that the company purchased three Falcon 9 launches from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch Cygnus capsules to the space station while Antares 330 is under development. Those Falcon 9 missions will launch in late 2023 and 2024.

Northrop’s statement did not specify the value of the Firefly partnership or when it expects to launch the new Antares 330 rocket.

“Through our collaboration, we will first develop a fully domestic version of our Antares rocket, the Antares 330, for Cygnus space station commercial resupply services, followed by an entirely new medium class launch vehicle,” Scott Lehr, vice president of Northrop’s launch and missile defense unit, said in a press release.

Advertisement

A pair of RD-181 engines have long powered the Antares rocket. Northrop previously said it was exploring other rockets for Cygnus after Russia’s decision to cut off engine deliveries.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 01:05:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained

Electricity Bill – promise, problems

Premium
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement