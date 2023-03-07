scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

A ‘hybrid’ solar eclipse will happen in April: Here is how you can watch it

The Ningaloo solar eclipse happening on April 20, 2023, will not be visible to viewers in India, but here is how you can still watch it.

The Ningaloo solar eclipse will be best viewed from Exmouth in Western Australia. (Illustrative image) (NASA)
Listen to this article
A ‘hybrid’ solar eclipse will happen in April: Here is how you can watch it
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A hybrid solar eclipse will happen on April 20, 2023. The eclipse on April 20 is called the Ningaloo solar eclipse, and while it will not be visible to viewers in India, it can be viewed through live streams of the event taken from Western Australia.

A hybrid solar eclipse is one which will appear either as an annular eclipse or a total eclipse depending on the viewer’s location. During an annular eclipse, the Moon will not fully cover the Sun and as a result, it will appear as a dark disk superimposed on the bright Sun.

Where is the eclipse visible? What time will the solar eclipse be visible?

According to the Government of Western Australia, Exmouth on the western coast of Australia is the only town where the eclipse will appear as a total solar eclipse. In Exmouth, a partial solar eclipse will be visible for nearly 3 hours, starting at 6.04 AM AWST to 9.02 AM AWST (3.34 AM IST to 6.32 AM IST). But the total solar eclipse will only be visible for less than a minute from 7.29 AM AWST to 7.30 AM AWST (4.29 AM IST to 4.30 AM IST).

Also Read
Frequency illusion, red car
Frequency illusion: When seeing is believing, not fact
Great Pyramid of Giza: Newly discovered chamber
Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid
NASA, Nicola Fox
NASA names solar physicist as agency's science chief
China space agency, tiangong space station
China says will train foreign astronauts for space station

How do I view the solar eclipse?

While the eclipse won’t be visible to skywatchers in India and most parts of the world, you can take advantage of live streams like the one from Time and Date above. Indianexpress.com will also be live blogging the event along with live streams from various sources when it happens.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 14:48 IST
Next Story

Popular YouTuber Kusha Kapila shares how someone created fake profile on dating app using her photos

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close