A ‘hybrid’ solar eclipse will happen in April: Here is how you can watch it

A hybrid solar eclipse will happen on April 20, 2023. The eclipse on April 20 is called the Ningaloo solar eclipse, and while it will not be visible to viewers in India, it can be viewed through live streams of the event taken from Western Australia.

A hybrid solar eclipse is one which will appear either as an annular eclipse or a total eclipse depending on the viewer’s location. During an annular eclipse, the Moon will not fully cover the Sun and as a result, it will appear as a dark disk superimposed on the bright Sun.

Where is the eclipse visible? What time will the solar eclipse be visible?

According to the Government of Western Australia, Exmouth on the western coast of Australia is the only town where the eclipse will appear as a total solar eclipse. In Exmouth, a partial solar eclipse will be visible for nearly 3 hours, starting at 6.04 AM AWST to 9.02 AM AWST (3.34 AM IST to 6.32 AM IST). But the total solar eclipse will only be visible for less than a minute from 7.29 AM AWST to 7.30 AM AWST (4.29 AM IST to 4.30 AM IST).

How do I view the solar eclipse?

While the eclipse won’t be visible to skywatchers in India and most parts of the world, you can take advantage of live streams like the one from Time and Date above. Indianexpress.com will also be live blogging the event along with live streams from various sources when it happens.