New solar magnetic discovery could predict solar storms more precisely

The newly detected waves seem to be located just beneath the Sun’s surface, an area known as the convection zone. This is where hot Sun plasma rises and falls in huge waves, helping to transport heat towards space. (Image: NASA)

Scientists have discovered new evidence of the small movements of magnetism inside the Sun. This discovery may help them better predict the storms occurring on the Sun.

The new study was conducted by scientists at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai and New York University, Abu Dhabi.

Inside the Sun

Scientists have used a method to detect the movements inside the Sun. This method is called helioseismology.

This technique is used to study the Sun’s surface to understand the movements inside the Sun. Just as earthquakes are used to study the movements inside the Earth, this technique is used to study the movements inside the Sun.