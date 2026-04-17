New nasal spray shows promise fighting memory loss and brain inflammation

A new study suggests that a simple nasal spray could one day help reduce brain fog and improve memory, offering a potential new way to tackle age-related cognitive decline.
Researchers at Texas A&M University have found that inflammation in the brain, long linked to ageing and conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, may not be as permanent as once believed. Instead, it could be reversed with targeted treatment delivered through the nose.
While ageing, there is typically an increase in inflammation in the brain, which is referred to as “neuroinflammaging.” The phenomenon usually affects cognition, including memory and learning processes.
The progressive deterioration of cognitive function was believed to be irreversible for decades; however, the new study implies that decreasing inflammation can lead to better functioning of the brain.
Scientists Ashok Shetty, Madhu Leelavathi Narayana, and Maheedhar Kodali developed a nasal spray to administer tiny biological particles into the brain.
According to their experiment’s results, two treatments decreased neuroinflammation and improved cellular functions and cognitive performance.
The findings were published in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles in February 2026.
The treatment uses tiny structures called extracellular vesicles, which act as carriers for genetic material known as microRNAs. These molecules help regulate key processes inside cells.
Delivered through a nasal spray, the vesicles are able to bypass the brain’s natural protective barrier and reach brain tissue directly. Once there, they are absorbed by immune cells and begin to reduce harmful inflammatory activity.
The therapy specifically targets pathways such as the NLRP3 inflammasome and cGAS–STING system, both of which are linked to chronic inflammation in ageing brains.
At the same time, the treatment helps restore the function of mitochondria, the structures inside cells responsible for producing energy. By improving this energy supply, the brain becomes better at processing and storing information.
The behavioural tests demonstrated that individuals who received the nasal spray treatment had noticeable improvements in their memory and consciousness. They were able to recognise previously known items and recognise new items as well.
Importantly, the effect was equally apparent in males and females. According to scientists, this finding cannot always be found when working on a biomedical project.
The results can prove to be highly relevant in many ways. For example, if a similar positive impact can be observed in humans, the nasal spray may become a simpler solution than the current options available to address cognitive impairments.
Additionally, the method can be applied in cases of patients suffering from brain injury or stroke due to the inflammatory response.
Scientists have applied for a patent for the treatment.
Even though additional studies are required before the drug can become a widespread treatment, the new research represents another step toward the realisation that brain ageing does not necessarily have to be an irreversible phenomenon.
In other words, instead of concentrating only on the prevention of the brain’s degeneration, doctors might be able to develop treatments that would rejuvenate the brain, keeping it active throughout a person’s life.
Thus, it seems that science is moving towards a completely different understanding of ageing and its impact on cognitive function.