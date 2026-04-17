New nasal spray shows promise fighting memory loss and brain inflammation

The behavioural tests demonstrated that individuals who received the nasal spray treatment had noticeable improvements in their memory and consciousness. They were able to recognise previously known items and recognise new items as well. (Image for representation: Freepik)

A new study suggests that a simple nasal spray could one day help reduce brain fog and improve memory, offering a potential new way to tackle age-related cognitive decline.

Researchers at Texas A&M University have found that inflammation in the brain, long linked to ageing and conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, may not be as permanent as once believed. Instead, it could be reversed with targeted treatment delivered through the nose.

While ageing, there is typically an increase in inflammation in the brain, which is referred to as “neuroinflammaging.” The phenomenon usually affects cognition, including memory and learning processes.

The progressive deterioration of cognitive function was believed to be irreversible for decades; however, the new study implies that decreasing inflammation can lead to better functioning of the brain.