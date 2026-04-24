 New lunar mineral found: What China’s discovery means for research

Researchers describe it as colourless and transparent, with a glass-like lustre. It is fragile, tends to fracture like a shell, and emits a glow when exposed to UV light. (Image: X/China Science)

Chinese scientists have found a new mineral inside the first lunar meteorite ever recovered in China, making this discovery significant for planetary studies. The mineral called Magnesiochangesite-(Ce) has been certified and named by the International Mineralogical Association, which is responsible for certifying new minerals.

This finding brings the total number of known lunar minerals worldwide to 11. With four such discoveries now attributed to China, the country stands on par with the United States in terms of identified minerals originating from the Moon.

Distinct properties and scientific value

Magnesiochangesite-(Ce) is a rare earth-bearing phosphate mineral with distinctive physical and chemical characteristics. Researchers describe it as colourless and transparent, with a glass-like lustre. It is fragile, tends to fracture like a shell, and emits a glow when exposed to UV light.