New 4-winged dinosaur discovered in China sheds light on the origins of flight

The newly identified species belonged to a group of small feathered dinosaurs known as dromaeosaurs, close relatives of the well-known Velociraptor. (AI-generated image for representation: ChatGPT)

When people hear the word ‘dinosaur’, they often imagine a giant animal walking on two or four legs. However, a newly discovered dinosaur fossil from ancient China is once again changing the way scientists think about prehistoric creatures.

Researchers have identified a new relative of Velociraptor that appears to have had not two, but four wing-like structures made of feathers. The discovery is offering fresh clues about one of evolution’s biggest mysteries: how flight evolved in the ancestors of modern birds.

The discovery

The newly identified species belonged to a group of small feathered dinosaurs known as dromaeosaurs, close relatives of the well-known Velociraptor.