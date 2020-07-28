scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Two Indian school girls discover new asteroid making its way to Earth

The asteroid is currently called HLV2514 and is near Mars. It will officially be christened after NASA confirms its orbit, a SPACE India spokeswoman told Reuters.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2020 8:06:16 pm
Both the girls used specialised software for analysing the images taken by the Pan-STARRS telescope. (Image: SPACE India)

A new Earth-bound asteroid has been discovered schoolgirls from Surat, Gujarat. According to SPACE India, the girls discovered the asteroid by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope. Both the girls — Vaidehi Vekariya and Radhika Lakhani — both aged 14 have received training from SPACE India, a private Space institute.

Both the girls used specialised software for analysing the images taken by the Pan-STARRS telescope. The discovery was made back in June.

The asteroid is currently called HLV2514 and is near Mars. It will officially be christened after NASA confirms its orbit, a SPACE India spokeswoman told Reuters. Vaidehi Vekariya says that she is looking forward to getting a chance to name the asteroid. She also said that she wants to become an astronaut when she is older.

Both the girls discovered the asteroid as part of an asteroid search campaign, which was conducted by SPACE India in collaboration with the NASA-affiliated citizen scientist group, International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

Explained: What is 163348 (2002 NN4), the Asteroid that made a close approach to Earth?

IASC Director J Patrick Miller confirmed the discovery made by the girls according to an email seen by Reuters.

Asteroids and comets pose a great threat to the Earth. In 2013 an asteroid weighing more than the Eiffel Tower exploded over central Russia, injuring over 1,000 people with its shockwave. Scientists discover thousands of asteroids and comets each year, but the HLV2514 is not a threat, as it is currently orbiting near Mars and it will take it around a million years to cross into the orbit of Earth.

Also Read: Asteroid’s pictures go viral after it looks like it’s ‘wearing a mask’

Many asteroids crash into each other and become small in size. And many of them even enter the Earth’s atmosphere, however, burn up completely mid-flight, due to the friction.

