Brain chemical surge may help break old habits, study finds

Neuroscientists have discovered how a key brain chemical helps break stubborn habits, offering potential breakthroughs for treating addiction and OCD. (Image for representation: Magnific)

Neuroscientists have identified a key brain mechanism that helps animals abandon old habits and adopt new ones – findings that could reshape our understanding of addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Parkinson’s disease.

According to a study published in Nature Communications, a team at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), including Dr. Gideon A. Sarpong and Professor Jeffery R. Wickens, discovered that a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine plays a central role in enabling behavioral flexibility.

Behavioural flexibility is the brain’s ability to break habits and adjust decisions when circumstances unexpectedly change. It is essential for survival.

Adapting to changes

The study titled ‘Spatially heterogeneous acetylcholine dynamics in the striatum promote behavioral flexibility’ describes that the researchers trained mice to navigate a virtual maze, allowing them to learn which route led to a reward and develop a reliable strategy for reaching it.