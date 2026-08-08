Nasa’s Voyager 2 gets power-saving upgrade, mission extended by a year

This artist's rendering shows NASA's Voyager spacecraft. Voyager 2 was launched on Aug. 20, 1977. Voyager 1 was launched on Sept. 5, 1977. (Photo:images.nasa.gov/)

Nasa engineers have successfully implemented a new power-saving upgrade on Voyager 2, extending the iconic spacecraft’s science mission by at least another year as it continues exploring interstellar space nearly five decades after launch.

The US space agency has successfully extended the life of its historic Voyager 2 spacecraft after engineers implemented an ambitious power-saving upgrade known internally as the ‘Big Bang’ fix, allowing the probe to continue collecting scientific data from interstellar space.

Voyager 2, currently about 21.35 billion kilometres (13 billion miles) from Earth, is one of the farthest human-made objects in space. Its twin, Voyager 1, is even farther away at around 25.4 billion kilometres (16 billion miles). Both spacecraft launched in 1977 on missions originally expected to last only five years but have continued operating for nearly half a century.