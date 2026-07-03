Nasa’s Swift boost mission begins as LINK spacecraft sets out to save observatory

NASA's Swift Boost mission has launched to extend the operational life of the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa has successfully launched a first-of-its-kind rescue mission aimed at extending the life of one of its longest-serving space observatories. The mission sent a privately built spacecraft into orbit to rendezvous with the ageing Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which is gradually losing altitude and faces eventual destruction as atmospheric drag pulls it back toward Earth.

The mission also marked the final flight of Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus XL rocket, bringing an end to a launch vehicle that has served the space industry for more than three decades.

LINK spacecraft begins historic servicing mission

The Swift Boost mission lifted off on Friday (July 3) at 4.36 am EDT (2.06 pm IST), with the LINK servicing spacecraft developed by Arizona-based Katalyst Space Technologies.