Nasa’s spacecraft finds a peanut-shaped asteroid that wobbles

Scientists also got their first clear look at the asteroid's distinctive peanut shape, along with the craters and ridges covering its surface. (Screenshot/NASA official website)

Nasa‘s Lucy spacecraft has spotted an asteroid shaped, oddly, like a peanut which wobbles in space instead of smoothly spinning on a single axis.

The asteroid, named Donaldjohanson, also carries possible evidence of ancient water, making it important for understanding the mysterious early history of our solar system, according to Nasa’s website.

Lucy collected its first close-up images and data on Donaldjohanson on April 20, 2025, passing just 960 km from the asteroid, and a look at the data revealed that this asteroid has a two-axis rotation, unlike most asteroids and planets, which usually spin simply around a single axis.

Scientists also got their first clear look at the asteroid’s distinctive peanut shape, along with the craters and ridges covering its surface.

