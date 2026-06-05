Nasa’s Roman Space Telescope gets August 2026 launch date, ahead of schedule

Before launch, the telescope will be enclosed inside a protective payload fairing designed to shield it during ascent through Earth’s atmosphere. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa has confirmed that its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will launch on August 30, 2026, advancing the previously targeted timeline by about eight months.

With less than three months remaining before liftoff, teams are completing the final stages of preparation at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland before shipping the observatory to Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida later this month.

Once it arrives at Kennedy, engineers will conduct a detailed inspection to ensure the telescope and its components were not affected during transport. The observatory will then undergo a series of powered tests and launch rehearsals ahead of fueling operations.