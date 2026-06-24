Nasa’s plan to sink the ISS sparks concerns over ocean health and legal accountability

Ocean advocates say NASA’s plan to deorbit the ISS into the South Pacific leaves key environmental and legal questions unanswered. (File photo)

NASA’s plan to bring down the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of the decade is drawing criticism from ocean conservation experts, who say the agency’s strategy raises important unresolved environmental and legal concerns.

The ISS, continuously occupied since 2000, is expected to be retired around 2030. Under Nasa’s current plan, a specially designed US Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), being developed by SpaceX, will guide the football field-sized station into a controlled re-entry before debris splashes down in a remote region of the South Pacific Ocean known as Point Nemo.

Point Nemo, often referred to as the world’s “spacecraft cemetery”, lies farther from land than any other location on Earth and has long been used as a disposal site for decommissioned spacecraft. Nasa selected the area to minimise risks to populated regions.