Nasa’s new Mars orbiter sparks questions over a $700 million competition

NASA’s new $700 million Mars telecommunications mission is drawing scrutiny after critics raised concerns that the bidding requirements could favour a specific aerospace company amid renewed interest in Mars Sample Return. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa has officially opened bidding for a new Mars telecommunications spacecraft, but the $700 million mission is already attracting controversy over concerns that the competition may favour a specific company.

The proposed spacecraft, known as the Mars Telecommunications Network (MTN), is intended to replace ageing communications infrastructure currently orbiting Mars. Nasa’s most important relay spacecraft today, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, has operated around the Red Planet for nearly two decades.

The new spacecraft would serve as a communications bridge between Mars missions and Earth, supporting future robotic exploration and potentially eventual human missions. However, questions are emerging about how the contract requirements were written.