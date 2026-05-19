Nasa’s new Mars orbiter sparks questions over a $700 million competition

Nasa has officially opened bidding for a new Mars telecommunications spacecraft, but the $700 million mission is already attracting controversy over concerns that the competition may favour a specific company.
The proposed spacecraft, known as the Mars Telecommunications Network (MTN), is intended to replace ageing communications infrastructure currently orbiting Mars. Nasa’s most important relay spacecraft today, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, has operated around the Red Planet for nearly two decades.
The new spacecraft would serve as a communications bridge between Mars missions and Earth, supporting future robotic exploration and potentially eventual human missions. However, questions are emerging about how the contract requirements were written.
Congress unexpectedly allocated $700 million for the project in legislation passed in 2025. The law included unusual language stating that eligible companies must previously have received funding for Mars Sample Return commercial design studies and proposed an independently launched Mars telecommunications orbiter as part of a full Mars Sample Return architecture.
That wording has drawn attention because Rocket Lab publicly stated last year that it was the only commercial company to propose such an orbiter as part of a complete Mars Sample Return concept.
Several other aerospace firms remain eligible to compete, including Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX. Still, some industry observers believe the requirements could place Rocket Lab in a particularly favourable position.
Nasa released the solicitation later than expected, shortening an already tight schedule. Proposals are due by mid-June, and the agency hopes to award a contract by October 1 to remain on track for a possible launch during the 2028 Mars transfer window.
The spacecraft’s importance may extend beyond telecommunications alone.
The mission is increasingly being linked to a possible revival of Nasa’s cancelled Mars Sample Return programme, which aimed to bring Martian rock samples collected by the Perseverance rover back to Earth.
Nasa effectively cancelled the original programme after projected costs ballooned toward $10 billion. However, lawmakers have recently signalled renewed interest in reviving a lower-cost version of the mission.
A Senate committee earlier this year proposed legislation directing Nasa to re-establish Mars Sample Return with an $8 billion cost cap.
Supporters argue the scientific value of returning Martian samples could be enormous, potentially transforming understanding of Mars’ geological history and possible ancient life.
Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck has been particularly vocal about preserving the mission, previously describing the cancellation as “criminal” given the scientific potential of the samples already waiting on Mars.
Political interests may also be shaping the debate. Reports suggest senators from Texas and Mississippi support projects connected to Mars Sample Return because they could benefit facilities such as Nasa Johnson Space Center and Stennis Space Center.
For now, Nasa insists the procurement will remain a “full and open competition.” But with billions of dollars in future Mars contracts potentially at stake, the race for the agency’s next Mars spacecraft is already becoming far more than a simple satellite competition.