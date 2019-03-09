NASA’s first all-female spacewalk on March 29: Everything you need to know

NASA will conduct the first-all female spacewalk on March 29, almost 35 years after Soviet’s Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to perform a spacewalk on July 25 1984.

The spacewalk will be carried out by American astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch at the International Space Station. The Expedition 59 is being held to replace batteries that were installed last summer and the spacewalk is expected to last for about seven hours.

The ground support will be provided by flight director Mary Lawrence and Kristen Facciol in the US space agency’s Johnson Space Center in Texas.

“I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I can not contain my excitement,” Facciol said in a tweet.

NASA, which is celebrating March as the Women’s History Month, has a dedicated page for information on women working in various fields such as engineering, space, mathematics, etc at the space agency.

The all-female spacewalk announcement comes as on the heels on International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year. To recall, NASA astronaut, Sally Ride was the first American woman in space. She launched in space with four other crew mates on mission STS-7 in 1983.

A total of 213 spacewalks have been performed at the International Space Station since December 1998. Ahead of of the all-female spacewalk, McClain will also spacewalk with NASA astronaut Nick Hague on March 22. Last year, a total of eight spacewalks were held, with the longest lasting for eight hours and 13 minutes.