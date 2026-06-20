Nasa’s daring mission to save a space telescope from falling back to Earth

Nasa is preparing an unprecedented mission to save one of its most successful space telescopes from falling out of orbit and burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.
The agency’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, launched in 2004 to study powerful cosmic explosions known as gamma-ray bursts, is gradually losing altitude due to increasing atmospheric drag. Without intervention, scientists estimate the spacecraft could re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and be destroyed before the end of 2026.
Rather than allowing that to happen, Nasa decided to attempt something never done before: sending a commercial spacecraft to rendezvous with the ageing observatory, capture it, and boost it into a higher orbit.
The mission, known as Swift Boost, will be carried out by Arizona-based startup Katalyst Space Technologies, which Nasa selected in September 2025 to develop the rescue spacecraft. The company spent just nine months designing and building a vehicle called Link, an unusually short development timeline for a space mission.
The rescue mission is scheduled to launch on June 27 aboard the final flight of Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus XL rocket.
What makes the mission particularly challenging is that Swift was never designed for servicing. Unlike many modern spacecraft, it has no docking port or propulsion system. Katalyst’s Link spacecraft will rely on robotic arms to carefully approach and capture the observatory before gradually raising it to a safer orbit.
Swift has become one of Nasa’s most valuable astrophysics missions. Originally designed to operate for just two years, it has now spent more than two decades studying some of the universe’s most energetic events. During that time, the telescope has detected more than 2,000 gamma-ray bursts and helped scientists better understand how heavy elements such as gold and platinum form in violent cosmic collisions.
The telescope’s current predicament stems largely from heightened solar activity. Increased activity from the Sun has caused Earth’s upper atmosphere to expand, creating more drag on satellites in low Earth orbit. Because Swift lacks thrusters, it cannot counteract that effect.
Nasa officials say the observatory remains scientifically valuable and in good health despite its orbital troubles. That made it a strong candidate for a rescue mission.
Still, success is far from guaranteed. Link must first complete a series of system checks after launch before beginning its approach to Swift. Engineers also face risks ranging from equipment failures to unexpected solar storms that could accelerate the observatory’s descent.
If everything goes according to plan, Link will dock with Swift and gradually raise its orbit over several months. Scientists hope the observatory could resume normal operations later this year and continue making discoveries for at least another five years.
Beyond saving Swift, the mission could demonstrate a new approach to satellite servicing and life extension, reducing the need to abandon valuable spacecraft simply because they run out of fuel or lose altitude.