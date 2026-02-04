NASA’s Artemis II moon mission slips to March

A wet dress rehearsal refers to a final prelaunch simulation in which the rocket is ‌fully loaded with liquid propellant and undergoes a countdown but does not actually launch. (Image: NASA)

NASA pushed its Artemis II mission to March after wrapping up a launch rehearsal that uncovered issues with the massive Space Launch System rocket’s fueling process, the latest delay for the mission to fly four astronauts around the moon and back.

The U.S. space ‍agency ⁠had been planning to launch the four Artemis II astronauts sometime this month, pending the outcome of a 49-hour launch countdown rehearsal in Florida at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The earliest launch opportunity in that window was ​February 8.

“With the conclusion of the ‌wet dress rehearsal today (Tuesday), we are moving off the February launch window and targeting March for the ​earliest possible launch of Artemis II,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement.