Nasa’s Anil Menon, 2 Russian cosmonauts head to ISS: How to watch launch live

Nasa astronaut Anil Menon and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina are set to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) today aboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. The mission will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:47 am EDT (8:17 pm IST).

Nasa will begin live coverage of the launch at 9:45 am EDT (7:15 pm IST) through its official website and YouTube channel.

The Soyuz spacecraft is expected to reach the ISS after a fast-track journey lasting just two orbits around Earth. Docking is scheduled for 1:56 pm EDT (11:26 pm IST), with live coverage resuming before the spacecraft arrives at the orbital laboratory. Hatch opening is expected later in the day, after standard safety checks.