NASA launches new x-ray observatory to explore universe’s most extreme, mysterious objects

December 10, 2021 10:12:44 am
NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.
SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $214 million mission from Kennedy Space Center. It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer.
🚀 Go #IXPE! Our newest X-ray observatory blasted off at 1:00am EST.
This begins a new quest to unlock the secrets of some of the most energetic objects in our universe, from black holes to neutron stars. https://t.co/Cx6HCb5rFS pic.twitter.com/G6Yt7snD3N
— NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2021
Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.
“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA’s deputy principal scientist, said this week.
Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-