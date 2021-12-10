NASA launches new x-ray observatory to explore universe’s most extreme, mysterious objects

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.

SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $214 million mission from Kennedy Space Center. It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer.

🚀 Go #IXPE! Our newest X-ray observatory blasted off at 1:00am EST. This begins a new quest to unlock the secrets of some of the most energetic objects in our universe, from black holes to neutron stars. https://t.co/Cx6HCb5rFS pic.twitter.com/G6Yt7snD3N — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2021

Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.

“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA’s deputy principal scientist, said this week.

Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.