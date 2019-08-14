NASA will livestream spacewalk of two astronauts outside of ISS on Aug 21

NASA experts will preview on August 16, the spacewalk of two astronauts outside the International Space Station (ISS). The six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk itself will be held starting 8:20 am EDT (5:50 pm IST) on August 21 and it will also be streamed live by the space agency from 6:30 am EDT.

The experts that will participate in the briefing include International Space Station program manager Kirk Shireman, NASA spacewalk flight director Scott Stover and Scott Stover lead spacewalk officer Scott Stover. Those interested in watching the briefing can head to NASA Television or the space agency’s website.

The spacewalk by Expedition 60 Flight Engineers Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan will begin from inside the Quest airlock and is being done for installation of International Docking Adapter-3 (IDA-3) to Pressurized Mating Adapter-3 on the station’s Harmony module.

As Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon commercial crew spacecraft are set to arrive on the ISS, the IDA-3 will offer a second docking port to the station. The IDA-3, which was launched to ISS last month on a SpaceX Dragon, will be installed on the space-facing side of Harmony, while the IDA-2 was installed on the forward end of the module in 2016.

During the spacewalk, the spacesuit with red stripes will be worn by Hague, who will be extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1). Extravehicular crew member 2 (EV2) Morgan will wear the suit with no stripes. In addition to IDA-3, the astronauts will also install new high definition television cameras in the starboard truss of the space station.