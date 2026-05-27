Nasa unveils Moon Base roadmap with lunar rovers, cargo landers, and South Pole missions

Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman described the Moon Base initiative as humanity’s first permanent outpost on another celestial body, adding that every mission will help prepare astronauts for future deep-space exploration and eventual missions to Mars. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa has unveiled new details about its Moon Base programme, outlining a series of robotic lunar missions, rover contracts, and infrastructure plans to support a long-term human presence near the Moon’s South Pole ahead of future Artemis astronaut landings.

During a Moon Base event held at Nasa headquarters in Washington on May 26, the American space agency announced multiple lunar exploration milestones, including new contracts for crewed and autonomous rovers, upcoming cargo lander missions, and technology demonstrations expected to begin as early as later this year.

Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman described the Moon Base initiative as humanity’s first permanent outpost on another celestial body, adding that every mission will help prepare astronauts for future deep-space exploration and eventual missions to Mars.