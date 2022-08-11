NASA to roll out Artemis I spacecraft to launchpad and discuss science payloads

NASA is planning on moving its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft to the launchpad on August 18 ahead of the Artemis I mission which is planned to launch no earlier than August 29. Before that, the space agency hold three teleconferences next week to announce the science and technology payloads that will fly on the space agency’s Artemis I test flight to the moon. The rolling of the spacecraft and the teleconferences will be live streamed by NASA.

Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the moon. During Artemis I, the SLS rocket will carry ten “CubeSats,” which will be shoebox-sized payloads, along with several other science investigation payloads. Each of the payloads will perform science and technology experiments in deep space, helping expand the understanding of lunar science, technology developments and deep-space radiation.

You can learn more about the mission during the audio briefings that will be live streamed by NASA. You can listen to the live stream in the window above. The schedule for the live streamed sessions is as follows.

Lunar science payload teleconference: August 16

The lunar science payload teleconference will begin at 2.30 AM IST (5 PM ET, August 15) on Tuesday, August 16 and will involve the following participants:

Jacob Bleacher, NASA chief exploration scientist

Craig Hardgrove, principal investigator, LunaH-Map, Arizona State University

Tatsuaki Hashimoto, project manager for OMOTENASHI, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Ryu Funase, project manager for EQUULEUS, JAXA

Ben Malphrus, NASA principal investigator, Lunar IceCube

Joseph Shoer, architect for Small Sat missions, Lockheed Martin

Technology demonstration and solar system science payloads teleconference: August 16

The teleconference discussing solar system science payloads will begin at 9.30 PM IST (12 PM ET) on Tuesday, August 16 and will include the following participants:

Patrick Troutman, strategy and architectures liaison for NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Development Office

Dustin Gohmert, Orion crew survival systems project manager, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Raffaele Mugnuolo, ArgoMoon program manager, Italian Space Agency

Rob Chambers, director of commercial civil space strategy, Lockheed Martin

Wesley Faler, team lead, Team Miles

Julie Castillo-Rogez, NASA principal science investigator, NEAScout, NASA/JPL/Caltech

Les Johnson, NASA principal technology investigator, NEAScout, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Secondary radiation payloads teleconference: August 17

The teleconference discussing secondary radiation payloads will start at 9.30 PM IST (12 PM ET) on Wednesday, August 17 and will be attended by the following participants:

Ramona Gaza, MARE science team lead, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Thomas Berger, Helga and Zohar principal investigator, German Aerospace Center

Oren Milstein, chief executive officer, StemRad

Ye Zhang, plant biology program scientist, NASA Biological and Physical Sciences

Sergio Santa Maria, BioSentinel lead scientist, NASA’s Ames Research Center

Mihir I. Desai, CuSP principal investigator, Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Moving spacecraft to launchpad: August 18

NASA is targeting the date of August 18 to move the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft to Launch Pad 39B at its Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The event will be livestreamed through the same YouTube link above.