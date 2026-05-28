Nasa prepares to introduce 4-person Artemis 3 crew for upcoming lunar mission

Nasa recently confirmed it will officially reveal the four astronauts selected for the Artemis 3 mission on June 9 during a live event at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The American space agency said Tuesday that the announcement will also include a broader progress update on the Artemis programme, which is central to Nasa’s long-term goal of establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon and eventually preparing astronauts for future missions to Mars.
The Artemis 3 crew reveal event is scheduled to begin at 11 am EDT (8.30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed.
Originally, Artemis 3 had been planned as Nasa’s first crewed lunar landing mission since Apollo. However, Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman announced major changes to the mission architecture earlier this year.
Under the revised plan, Artemis 3 will now focus on testing complex rendezvous and docking operations in Earth orbit involving Nasa’s Orion crew capsule and one or both lunar landing systems currently under development, SpaceX’s Starship and Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander.
Nasa says the orbital test mission intends to reduce risks ahead of Artemis 4, which is now expected to become the program’s first astronaut landing mission near the Moon’s south pole.
Artemis 3 is currently targeted for launch in mid-2027, while Artemis 4 is tentatively scheduled for late 2028 if development milestones remain on track.
The mission is expected to become one of Nasa’s most technically demanding human spaceflight operations in decades, requiring complex spacecraft docking procedures, deep-space mission coordination, and long-duration lunar system testing.
The crew announcement also comes shortly after Nasa unveiled over $1 billion in new lunar exploration contracts covering rovers, cargo landers, mobility systems, and Moon base infrastructure designed to support future Artemis operations near the lunar south pole.
Nasa has said the long-term Moon Base initiative could eventually span hundreds of square miles and serve as humanity’s first sustained outpost on another celestial body.