Nasa prepares to introduce 4-person Artemis 3 crew for upcoming lunar mission

The mission is expected to become one of Nasa’s most technically demanding human spaceflight operations in decades, requiring complex spacecraft docking procedures, deep-space mission coordination, and long-duration lunar system testing.(Image: Nasa)

Nasa recently confirmed it will officially reveal the four astronauts selected for the Artemis 3 mission on June 9 during a live event at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The American space agency said Tuesday that the announcement will also include a broader progress update on the Artemis programme, which is central to Nasa’s long-term goal of establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon and eventually preparing astronauts for future missions to Mars.

The Artemis 3 crew reveal event is scheduled to begin at 11 am EDT (8.30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed.

Originally, Artemis 3 had been planned as Nasa’s first crewed lunar landing mission since Apollo. However, Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman announced major changes to the mission architecture earlier this year.