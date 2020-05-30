Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
NASA SpaceX Demo-2 flight launch LIVE UPDATES: How to livestream

NASA SpaceX Demo-2 flight launch LIVE UPDATES: Here's how you can livestream the event straight from the comfort of your home.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2020 7:00:10 am
nasa-spacex launch, nasa spacex launch cancelled, nasa launch may 31 2020, spacex demo 2, nasa, nasa spacex demo 2, spacex live, nasa live, nasa spacex astronaut launch, nasa spacex astronaut launch mission, spacex demo 2 launch, spacex demo 2 mission, spacex demo 2 mission launch, spacex demo 2 live, nasa spacex demo 2 live streaming, nasa spacex rocket launch, nasa spacex rocket launch live, nasa spacex demo 2 mission live, nasa spacex demo 2 mission launch live streaming, live spacex demo 2, nasa spacex demo 2 launch live SpaceX and NASA have announced that they have rescheduled the launch for May 31 at 1:52 AM IST. (Image: SpaceX)

SpaceX was supposed to launch its Crew Dragon capsule on top of its Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) on 28 May according to India time. However, the launch got scrubbed due to adverse weather conditions. This is the first time after nine years since NASA shut down its space shuttle program back in 2011. This is also the first time that a private spacecraft company is going to use its own rocket to put humans into space.

SpaceX and NASA have announced that they have rescheduled the launch for May 31 at 1:52 AM IST. If they hit yet another snag, they have another backup date of June 1 at 12:30 AM IST. No backup dates after that have been revealed as of now.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both NASA and SpaceX have urged eager viewers to stay at home and to not flock towards the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA will stream the launch of the Demo-2 mission via its NASA TV channel and its official YouTube channel. We have embedded the live feed below. The coverage will start at 8:30 PM IST on May 30 and will go on till 12:52 AM IST on May 31. NASA TV will continue following the rocket until 2 AM IST on June 2. During the whole time, a ‘clean feed’ of the launch and docking operation will be available on the space agency’s media channel.

NASA has also announced that it will be hosting a post-launch news conference at around 4:00 AM IST on May 31.

Apart from NASA TV, SpaceX will also be streaming the Demo-2 Mission on its own website. Its coverage will start with the company’s launch director verifying the propellant load.

Live Blog

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are the two astronauts that will be boarding the Demo-2 flight and will head to ISS, where they will stay for an undetermined amount of time, which is between one month to 110 days.

After the Demo-2 flight's Crew Dragon capsule starts its journey from the ISS back to Earth, it will chart a graph to land directly into the Atlantic Ocean at a point that will be located near to the Cape Canaveral site.

