NASA SpaceX Demo-2 flight launch LIVE UPDATES: How to livestream

SpaceX was supposed to launch its Crew Dragon capsule on top of its Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) on 28 May according to India time. However, the launch got scrubbed due to adverse weather conditions. This is the first time after nine years since NASA shut down its space shuttle program back in 2011. This is also the first time that a private spacecraft company is going to use its own rocket to put humans into space.

SpaceX and NASA have announced that they have rescheduled the launch for May 31 at 1:52 AM IST. If they hit yet another snag, they have another backup date of June 1 at 12:30 AM IST. No backup dates after that have been revealed as of now.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both NASA and SpaceX have urged eager viewers to stay at home and to not flock towards the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA will stream the launch of the Demo-2 mission via its NASA TV channel and its official YouTube channel. We have embedded the live feed below. The coverage will start at 8:30 PM IST on May 30 and will go on till 12:52 AM IST on May 31. NASA TV will continue following the rocket until 2 AM IST on June 2. During the whole time, a ‘clean feed’ of the launch and docking operation will be available on the space agency’s media channel.

NASA has also announced that it will be hosting a post-launch news conference at around 4:00 AM IST on May 31.

Apart from NASA TV, SpaceX will also be streaming the Demo-2 Mission on its own website. Its coverage will start with the company’s launch director verifying the propellant load.