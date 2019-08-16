NASA selects two proposals to study the fundamental nature of space

NASA has selected a couple of proposals for concept studies which may be helpful in understanding the fundamental nature of space and the way it changes in response to atmospheres in the planets, solar radiation, and interstellar particles, the space agency said in a release. These selected proposals will lead to the advancement of NASA’s heliophysics program and can make us better protected both in terms of technology and humans when we explore far of planets and other celestial bodies.

These proposals were selected on the basis of their potential value to science and their feasibility of development plans. Both of these proposals under the Heliophysics Science Mission of Opportunity will be receiving $400,000 each for conducting a mission concept study over a period of nine months.

Spatial/Spectral Imaging of Heliospheric Lyman Alpha (SIHLA)

The SIHLA will be principally investigated by Larry Paxton at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. According to a NASA update, this project will be completely mapping the sky to determine the shape and the underlying mechanisms of the boundary between the heliosphere, area of the Sun’s magnetic influence, and the boundary which is called the heliopause. The observations will gather the far-ultraviolet light which is emitted from the hydrogen atoms. This particular wavelength is the key for analysing various astrophysical phenomena, which includes planetary atmospheres and comets since so many things of the universe are composed of hydrogen.

SIHLA will be focusing on tracking the velocity and distribution of the solar wind which is the outpouring of particles from the Sun and thereby helping us to understand of what drives the structure in the solar wind and heliopause. This area of research is going through a rapid evolution because of the data from NASA missions like Voyager, Parker Solar Probe and Interstellar Boundary Explorer.

Global Lyman-alpha Imagers of the Dynamic Exosphere (GLIDE)

The GLIDE program will be principally investigated by Lara Waldrop at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. This program will be studying the variability in the Earth’s exosphere which is the topmost region of the atmosphere, by tracking the far-ultraviolet light that is emitted from hydrogen. This proposed mission will be filling an existing measurement gap because very few of such images previously have been made from outside the exosphere.

The GLIDE mission will be gathering observations at a higher rate, with a view of the complete exosphere thereby ensuring a global and comprehensive set of data. It would be providing us better ways to forecast and will ultimately mitigate the ways in which space weather can interfere with radio communications in space by understanding the different ways in which exosphere of the Earth changes in response to the Sun or the atmosphere.

After these studies, the US space agency will be choosing one proposal for launching a secondary payload on NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP). The space agency’s Solar Terrestrial Probes program is funding the Mission of Opportunity and the total cost is capped at $75 million.

The IMAP is scheduled for launch on October 2024 to orbit a point called first Lagrangian point (L1) which is between our planet and the Sun. The IMAP will be helping space researchers in better understanding of interstellar boundary region, where the particles from the Sun collide with material from the rest of the galaxy.

From the start of formulation of the IMAP mission, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate had planned to include a secondary spacecraft on the launch under its Rideshare Initiative, which would cut down on costs by sending multiple missions through a single launch.

This particular launch will also be including a Heliophysics Technology Demonstration Mission of Opportunity that will get announced separately by the space agency, it would be testing the technologies that can enable future science missions. Along with this, there will also be US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Follow-On mission, which will be expanding that agency’s space weather forecasting capabilities.