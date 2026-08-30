Nasa Roman Space Telescope launch today: Time, mission and key details

Nasa’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is ready for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, marking the beginning of a major new mission to study the universe. The observatory is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Sunday (August 30), with the first launch window opening at 7.26 am EDT (approximately 5 pm IST).

Roman will head towards the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, nearly 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres) from Earth. From this position, the telescope will have a wide and relatively unobstructed view of the sky, allowing it to survey vast regions of the universe.

At a prelaunch briefing on Saturday, Nasa and SpaceX officials confirmed they were ready to proceed with the mission. However, weather remained a key concern, with the 45th Weather Squadron giving a 50 per cent chance of favourable launch conditions for Sunday. Forecasters were particularly monitoring offshore cumulus clouds and the possibility of showers or thunderstorms.

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Roman telescope to survey the universe

Once operational, Roman is expected to conduct wide-field surveys of the universe and produce thousands of images each day. Its observations will help scientists investigate some of astronomy’s biggest questions, including the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

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The telescope will also search for and directly image exoplanets orbiting distant stars, potentially providing new insights into how planetary systems form and evolve.

Nasa officials have highlighted Roman’s enormous field of view as one of its biggest advantages. Jackie Townsend, Roman’s project manager, said its position at L2 would provide a view of the sky that exceeds what telescopes in low Earth orbit, such as Hubble, can achieve.

Nicky Fox, Nasa’s associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, compared the observatories by saying Hubble and James Webb effectively “peer through a keyhole at the universe”, while Roman will “kick the door down.”

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Roman is designed to complement, rather than replace, the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes. Its ability to survey large areas of the sky quickly will allow astronomers to identify targets and phenomena for more detailed study by other observatories.

Telescope faces months of preparation after launch

If the launch goes ahead as planned, Roman will spend roughly three months undergoing instrument deployments, calibration and checkout activities while travelling towards its operational orbit around L2.

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The telescope is expected to begin its scientific mission after completing these preparations, with Nasa planning to release its first science images in early 2027.

Weather conditions are expected to improve for backup launch opportunities on Monday and Tuesday. According to forecasters, the tropical disturbance affecting Sunday’s weather is expected to move west, reducing the likelihood of weather conditions violating launch requirements to around 30 per cent.

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Beyond its immediate scientific goals, Nasa expects Roman’s large datasets to help researchers address fundamental questions about the universe, including whether other planetary systems resemble our own and whether humanity is alone in the universe.