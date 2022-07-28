scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

NASA robots work together for the first time on International Space Station

For the first time ever, two Astrobee robots have begun working independently on the International Space Station, side by side with humans.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 28, 2022 1:42:16 pm
NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough poses with the three Astrobee robots. (Image credit: NASA/Shane Kimbrough)

Humans are not alone on the International Space Station. For a while now, cube-shaped free-flying robots called Astrobees have helped astronauts with their tasks on board. Now, for the first time ever, two Astrobees have begun working independently, side by side with humans.

In the past, Astrobees have operated one at a time or have needed hands-on support from human operators to continue functioning. But in the latest video released by NASA, two Astrobees named Queen (foreground) and Bumble (background) can be seen working independently alongside astronauts Raja Chari (nearest to the camera) and Matthias Maurer (farthest from the camera).

The Astrobee system consists of three cube-shaped robots, some software and a docking charging station used for recharging. They are about 32 centimetres wide. The three robots propel themselves using electric fans that allow them to fly through the microgravity environment of the International Space Station.

Also Read |Astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million

They “look around” and navigate their surroundings using cameras and sensors. All of the robots are equipped with a perching arm that allows them to grasp handrails to either conserve energy or grab and hold items. When they are running low on charge, they can automatically return to their docking station to begin recharging.

The Astrobee robots are built on the knowledge acquired from operating SPHERES (Synchronised Position Hold, Engage, Reorient, Experimental Satellite) robots which have been operating on the International Space Station for over a decade. Once fully commissioned, the Astrobee system will take over for SPHERES as the space station’s robotic test facility.

In the latest development, Bumble tested its navigation ability in the Harmony module and gathered new station mapping data while Queen captured its first 360-degree panoramic image of the interior of the orbital laboratory.

The mapping and imaging experiments conducted by Astrobee are part of the Integrated System for Autonomous and Adaptive Caretaking (ISAAC) project, managed at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

As part of ISAAC, project scientists have been teaching Astrobees to autonomously support spacecraft monitoring, maintenance and other tasks. Apart from making space missions safer and more cost-effective, Astrobees could manage routine chores that would free up human operators for more complex work.

Even more importantly, Astrobees could be instrumental in future space crafts that won’t be crewed year-round, like the Gateway space station. These will need autonomous robots to keep things runnings while humans are away.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

4

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

5

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules
Explained

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement