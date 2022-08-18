NASA research suggests ‘planetary photobombers’ could prevent discovery of habitable exoplanets

Imagine you visit a tourist attraction and you get someone to click a picture of you, only for some random person to come into the frame to “photobomb” you. They essentially ruin the image by taking away attention from the main subject; you. Interestingly, astronomers looking for habitable planets also get “photobombed” and NASA scientists are considering many solutions to solve this.
According to a new NASA study, when a telescope is pointed at an exoplanet, the light reflected by the planet could be “contaminated” by light from other planets in the same system. The research has been published in Astrophysical Journal Letters and models how this “photobombing” effect would impact a space telescope’s ability to observe habitable exoplanets. It also suggests potential methods to overcome the issue.
“If you looked at Earth sitting next to Mars or Venus from a distant vantage point, then depending on when you observed them, you might think they’re both the same object. For example, depending on the observation, an exo-Earth could be hiding in [light from] what we mistakenly believe is a large exo-Venus,” said Prabal Saxena, a NASA scientist who led the research, in a press statement. Venus has surface temperatures hot enough to melt lead and is therefore considered hostile to life. This kind of mixing could lead to scientists missing out on potentially habitable planets.
This phenomenon stems from the “point-spread function” (PSF) of the target exoplanet. PSF is the image created due to the diffraction of light coming from the source and becomes larger than the source for very distant objects, like an exoplanet. The PSF’s size depends on the aperture of the telescope and the wavelength at which the image was captured. For distant exoplanets, the PSF may resolve in such a way that multiple planets or planets and satellites could seem to morph into one.
Subscriber Only Stories
When that happens, the data gathered about the exoplanet would be affected by whatever objects were photobombing it. This would complicate or even prevent the detection and confirmation of an exo-Earth, a potentially Earth-like planet outside of our solar system.
Scientists examined a similar scenario, except reversed. They modelled a situation where an astronomer from another 30 light years away could be looking at the Earth with a telescope similar to the one recommended by the 2020 Astrophysics Decadal Survey. “We found that such a telescope would sometimes see potential exo-Earths beyond 30 light-years distance blended with additional planets in their systems, including those that are outside of the habitable zone, for a range of different wavelengths of interest,” said Saxena.
The study proposes multiple strategies to deal with this issue. One of the methods involves developing new methods of data processing to remove the possibility of such a photobombing phenomenon skewing the results of a study. Another method proposed is to study systems over time; this could help avoid a possibility where planets with close orbits would appear in each other’s PSF. The study also discusses the use of multiple telescopes and increasing the size of telescopes to reduce the effect.
“To be a successful actor, don’t act,” says Ammy Virk ahead of ‘Laung Laachi 2’ release
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
“To be a successful actor, don’t act,” says Ammy Virk ahead of ‘Laung Laachi 2’ release
KFC BuckETH: An NFT that comes with a year’s supply of chicken
Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process
AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required
The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
“To be a successful actor, don’t act,” says Ammy Virk ahead of ‘Laung Laachi 2’ release
KFC BuckETH: An NFT that comes with a year’s supply of chicken
Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process
AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required
The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd