Mars as crescent: NASA’s Psyche captures rare picture of red planet

The Psyche team confirmed that Mars had given the spacecraft a boost of 1,000 miles per hour and that its orbital path relative to the Sun had shifted by about one degree. (Image credit- NASA )

NASA’s Psyche clicked a series of stunning pictures of Mars, including a crescent view, as the spacecraft recently whizzed past the red planet on its way to a distant asteroid.

Psyche completed the maneuver on May 15, passing within 4,609 km of the Martian surface in a gravity-assist flyby – commonly known as a slingshot, in which a spacecraft uses the gravity of a planet or satellite to propel it towards a different destination.

Among the photos it took was one of Mars as a thin crescent, made possible because Psyche approached Mars from a high phase angle, catching the sunlight reflecting off its surface.