Nasa plans nuclear-powered mission to send Skyfall helicopters to Mars by 2028

The Skyfall mission is part of a larger push by Nasa to explore deeper into space. The agency is also adjusting its lunar plans under the Artemis programme, focusing more on building a base on the Moon’s surface. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa has unveiled an ambitious plan to send a fleet of small helicopters to Mars using what it describes as the first nuclear-powered spacecraft designed for interplanetary travel. The mission, called Skyfall, is expected to launch in December 2028 and could mark a major shift in how spacecraft travel across deep space.

At the centre of the mission is a new spacecraft known as Space Reactor-1 Freedom. It will carry the Skyfall helicopters to the red planet using nuclear electric propulsion, a technology not yet used for such journeys.

How nuclear propulsion works

Unlike traditional systems, this spacecraft will be powered by a small reactor through nuclear electric propulsion. It works by using the heat of the reactor to produce electricity, which is then used to power the most efficient engines to move the spacecraft through space.