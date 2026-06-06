NASA places ISS astronauts on alert during Russian module leak investigation

The International Space Station orbits roughly 250 miles above the Earth’s surface and has been continuously inhabited since 2000. (Photo Credit: NASA)

NASA, on Friday, June 5, directed astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to take shelter inside a docked spacecraft as Russian engineers prepared to investigate an air leak in the Russian segment of the orbiting laboratory.

The precautionary directive came after Russia’s space agency said that it was considering carrying out repair work on a section of the ISS that has been a source of air leaks for several years. NASA said the proposed repair involved cutting a bracket to gain better access to a suspected leak location, a step that could have posed additional structural risks.

As a result, NASA instructed astronauts to board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and prepare for a potential emergency evacuation if necessary.