scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Perseverance rover drops second sample on Martian surface

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover deposited a tube containing the longest rock core sample it collected on the Martian surface.

NASA, perseverance roverThe sample dropped by NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover is one of the ten that will be considered for a return journey to Earth. (Image credit: NASA / Twitter)

NASA’s Perseverance rover has dropped an “early Christmas present” on the Martian surface — a second rock sample tube. The 7.3-centimetre-long sample is the longest rock core collected by the Mars rover to date. This tube is one of the ten samples that will be considered for a journey back to Earth as part of the space agency’s Mars sample return program.

The Perseverance Rover team at NASA announced the dropping of the sample on the rover’s official Twitter account on December 24. “My second sample drop is looking good! This tube holds a piece of sedimentary rock from the edge of the ancient river delta here – the longest rock core I’ve taken to date,” said a tweet by the agency.

Also read |Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

The longest rock sample collected by the Perseverance rover is called “Mageik” and was drilled out of a rock feature called “Amalik” from a region of the Jezero crater called “Delta front.” It was collected on November 16 this year. While the sample within the tube measures 7.3 centimetres, the tube itself is “about the size of a marker” according to the Perseverance Twitter account.

The first sample dropped on the Martian surface was placed there on December 21 and is called “Malay” and was collected on January 31 this year from another part of the Jezero Crater called “South Seitah.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

According to NASA, the Perseverance Rover’s Sampling and Caching System takes almost an hour to retrieve the metal tube from the rover’s body, view it with the internal CacheCam and drop it nearly 89 centimetres onto a select patch on the planet’s surface.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 01:40:27 pm
Next Story

How hope, redemption and a bit of magic remain ‘Christmas film’ staples

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close